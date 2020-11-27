Obituary: Dorothy Elizabeth Prince

Dorothy Elizabeth Prince, 87, of Kanawha Community, Davisville, WV, passed away Monday, November 23, 2020 at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

She was born November 7, 1933 in Parkersburg, WV, the only child of the late Robert V. and Orpha J. Moore Prince.

Dorothy was retired from United Bank with 40 years of service as a proof operator. She was a longtime member of Kanawha United Methodist Church and United Methodist Women. Dorothy was also a true music lover—as a member of the Kanawha Community Association, she frequently enjoyed their Saturday night music gatherings. Dorothy herself was also gifted with great musical talent. She was a beautiful singer, as well as an accomplished professional piano player. She started taking lessons as a young girl and began playing in the church as a teenager. Over the course of her life, she played for numerous local gospel groups, as well as the Parkersburg Community Choir.

It also brought Dorothy great joy to step aside and watch “youngsters” play the piano. She was always on the lookout for new talent to take over her piano playing at the church, but all of those who knew of her great gift encouraged her to continue playing. During the last years of her life, even as she grew older and her eyesight failed, Dorothy continued to play piano entirely from memory—sharing her great talent with the world until the very end. Her last earthly performance was on November 8th, just days before her death.

She is survived by her cousin, Joan Clem; lifelong friend, Helen Theis, Judy Hogsett—who was Dorothy’s angel on Earth,

Brenda McKnight and her son, Ian, as well as Lorraine Barnett, all of whom Dorothy loved dearly; and the rest of her church family, whom she loved and treasured.

Dorothy’s kind soul enabled her to see the good in everyone. She fervently prayed for more children to be brought into the church.

In lieu of flowers, and to honor this love of children, please consider making a memorial contribution to the Crossroads United Methodist Church Camp, 6827 Old St. Marys Pike, Parkersburg, WV 26104.

Funeral services will be at 1 PM Monday, November 30, 2020 at the Kanawha United Methodist Church, Davisville with Pastor Rick Haught officiating. Services will conclude with burial at Sunset Memory Gardens. Visitation will be from 11 AM until time of services Monday at the church. Social distancing and face masks are required.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kimes Funeral Home, 521 5th Street, Parkersburg. A guestbook for sharing condolences is available at kimesfuneralhome.com

