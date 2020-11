Edward D. Fulton, 73, of Vincent passed away on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

At his request he was cremated and no services are planned at this time. McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home is assisting the family and messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com.

