Obituary: Joretta R. Wingrove

Joretta R. Wingrove, 85, of Walker passed away November 25, 2020 at Eagle Pointe Nursing Facility.

She was born April 27, 1935 in Parkersburg daughter of the late William ‘Bus” and Zona Drain Leeson. Joretta was a Parkersburg High School graduate. She was a homemaker and had worked for several doctors in the area as a secretary. She currently was a member of the Cedar Grove Community Church and formerly attended the Salvation Army Church.

Joretta is survived by her husband of 62 years, Leon Wingrove; three daughters, Canobie Anderson (Jim) of Walker, Sheila Lockney of Parkersburg and Tonza Southall (Steve) of Walker; two grandchildren, Eric Keith Wells and Nathan Todd Gale; and eleven great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by an infant son, Joey Wingrove.

Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, 2333 Pike St. Parkersburg with Pastor Charlie Stanley officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens. Visitation will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

An online guestbook for condolences is available at www.lamberttatman.com.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.