Obituary: Richard Lee Lott

Richard Lee Lott, 80, of Washington died November 25, 2020 at his residence. He was born September 19th, 1940, a son to the late Charles William and Celia Velma Trippett Lott. Richard was the owner and operator of Broadway Tavern and Broadway Laundromat, and served in the US Navy.

Surviving Richard is his daughter, Michelle Martinez (Mario) of Lithia, Fl; brother Charles Lott, and several nieces and nephews

Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Linda Mae Carr Lott, and sisters Lorena Botta and Joann Kirk.

Richard’s remains are to be cremated, as per his request, with inurnment to follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens at the family’s convenience.

