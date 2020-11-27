Advertisement

Obituary: Roger Larry Bunner

Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 11:53 AM EST|Updated: 23 hours ago
Roger Larry Bunner, 65, of New Matamoras, Ohio, died on Thursday, November 26, 2020 at his home. He was born on April 4, 1955 in Marietta, Ohio, to Alva and Oma Moore Bunner.

Roger is survived by his wife, Edith Lorene Boley Bunner; three children, Roger Bunner, Jr. (Melissa), Raymond Bunner (Christy), and Rita Lipscomb (Jason); ten grandchildren, Melinda, Mary, Kyli, Kevin, Breanna, Brooklyn, Cadence, Christian, Jason Jr., and Megan; three sisters, Thelma Kimball, Erma McDowell and Zana Delong (Earl); and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Anna Mae Bennett, Hazel Dawson and Juanita Bailey; brother, Alva Bunner, Jr.; and nephew, Ronald Meeks.

Abiding with his wishes we will be cremated. There will be no services. Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home is honored to assist Roger’s family with arrangements and offers online condolences as well as many other resources by visiting their website, CawleyandPeoples.com.

