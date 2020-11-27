Advertisement

Ohio elections chief certifies 2020 general election results

State’s 18 electoral votes awarded to President Trump
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 12:06 PM EST|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) -Ohio’s state elections chief certified the results of the November general election on Friday, awarding the state’s 18 electoral votes to President Donald Trump.

Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose broadcast the certification on government television, as well as in a live Facebook event.

Democratic President-elect Joe Biden fell short of Trump in the state by about 8 percentage points, giving the Republican president a slightly smaller margin of victory in the state than four years ago.

After originally writing off Ohio, the former vice president made an 11th-hour campaign push into the state that Democrats have conceded was too little, too late.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Ransom
UPDATE: Michigan man arrested following standoff on U.S. 50
SC could be playing in state football title game minutes from school
Super Six returning to Charleston
ll
WV DHHR reports 1130 new cases, 17 deaths Thursday
COVID-19 testing
Free COVID-19 testing planned in the Mid-Ohio Valley
President Donald Trump speaks with reporters after participating in a video teleconference call...
Trump may be coming to terms with loss, won’t acknowledge

Latest News

WTAP News @ 5 - Counties have until December 1 to complete vote canvass
Two weeks later, Wood County canvass ends
Justice says the new development will promote green technology by using existing organic...
Gov. Justice announces green energy manufacturer coming to West Virginia
March 30, 2020, at the West Virginia National Guard.
Governor Justice announces transition of Gen. Hoyer to new duties; names new adjutant general
Bob Tebay's empty chair
Wood County Commissioners name temporary replacements for upcoming ballot canvass