The Parkersburg Humane Society’s giving tree now up at Grand Central Mall

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg Humane Society’s holiday giving tree has been put up in Grand Central Mall.

Last year was the first time the shelter hosted a tree at the mall. It featured ornaments with photos of adoptable animals, and on the back of each ornament was information about items on the shelter’s wish list, which individuals would purchase and bring back to the mall for the shelter to pick up.

This year, the mall requested that the tree be touchless, so the shelter decided to hang slips of paper on the tree that have the web addresses for its Amazon and Chewy.com wishlists. Individuals may either go to one of those websites and purchase items to be shipped directly to the shelter, or make a monetary donation online or by mail, said Gary McIntyre, the shelter’s executive director.

The tree will remain up through Christmas and McIntyre said the shelter has already begun to receive donated items.

In addition, McIntyre said giving a donation in a family member’s name is a safe gift-giving alternative for those who may not be planning family gatherings this year.

“We get a lot of individuals who make donations through our website in memory or honor of family members and, in a lot of cases, in memory of an animal that they’ve had in the past,” McIntyre said.

Those interested can also find the link to donate here, and the shelter’s wishlist here.

