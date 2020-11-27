This is Home: Senators Capito, Manchin nominate Pakrersburg South students for service academy

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

West Virginia senators Shelley Moore Capito and Joe Manchin each nominated students across the state for selection to the United States Service Academies.

Two of those students are currently seniors at Parkersburg South High School, and both were nominated to the U.S. Military Academy at West Point.

Emily Grace Pedersen was nominated by Senator Manchin, and Rebekah Rowan was nominated by Senators Manchin and Capito.

Both were excited when they found out about their respective nominations.

“It was just really exciting to me,” said Rowan. “Not only does that mean both of them think I’m well capable of going to West Point, it’s just extra security in kind of that dilemma of, ‘okay now what do I do?” Since I have two people to choose from.”

“Ever since I was young, I received many doubts,” said Pedersen. “People saying you can’t do it, you’re not smart enough, but I just use that as motivation, and I really think that was the driving force in getting the nomination.”

Both Pedersen and Rowan want to take different career paths if they are accepted into West Point. Pedersen is very tech-savvy, and wants to work with computers on that high level. Rowan, on the other hand, wants to become an active officer for 4 to 6 years, and then come back and go to school to receive her Veterinarian’s degree.

Pedersen and Rowan consider it a great honor to be able to serve the country, and if they could speak or send a message to the senators that nominated them, in short, they would just want to thank them.

“i just want to say thank you,” said Rowan. “It’s a wonderful opportunity, and to be chosen out of i don’t know how many people applied, but to be one of the small few that got these nominations.”

“I would just say thank you so much,” said Pedersen. “I really appreciate everything that you’ve done. Truly just getting this nomination is just a huge deal for me because all my life I wanted to serve this country, and attend a service academy.”

