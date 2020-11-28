Advertisement

Small Business Saturday is here

Small Business Saturday carries extra weight in the middle of a pandemic.
Small Business Saturday carries extra weight in the middle of a pandemic.
By Laura Bowen
Published: Nov. 28, 2020 at 12:29 AM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Sometimes thinking big means shopping small. This year, Small Business Saturday started Friday for Parkersburg.

The early start to Small Business Saturday was meant to spread out foot traffic for Covid-safety reasons as well as to encourage small business Black Friday shopping.

They can use the extra support during the pandemic.

Artsbridge Executive Director Amanda Stevens, who is hosting one of the art markets involved, said this is an opportunity in a time when there are less out there.

“Obviously many of the local artists have not had the opportunities. They’ve been a lot fewer and further in between chances to sell and display their artwork so this gives them a chance to get it out there, let people come and shop,” she said.

Stevens added that supporting local businesses is giving such entities the resources to support the community.

“You have to remember that Amazon isn’t going to sponsor your kid’s ball team and, even though it’s fun to shop online and it’s fun to do all that and we all do it, but it’s also important to get out and remember that right here in our community there are some great local businesses that could use the support,” she said.

Artsbridge’s market will run from 10 to five Saturday. The market features about thirty different art vendors.

