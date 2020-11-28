Advertisement

St. Marys wins semifinal game, and State Championship by default

COVID-19 takes out the Blue Devils’ final opponent, Ritchie County
By Jesse Wharff
Published: Nov. 28, 2020 at 5:09 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
ST. MARYS, W.Va. (WTAP) -

UPDATE:

The WVSSAC has announced that St. Marys will be named the West Virginia Class A State Champion, after Ritchie County remained a red county on the Education Map.

South Charleston has been named the AAA champion, and Fairmont Senior is the AA champ.

________________________

The St. Marys Blue Devils football team won their semifinal game of the West Virginia Class A State Tournament, 21-7 over Pendleton County, advancing to the State Championship game.

However, their opponent in that championship game, is Ritchie County, and Saturday afternoon Ritchie County was designated as a red county on the West Virginia State Education Map, meaning they are ineligible for athletic competitions this week.

The WVSSAC will hold an emergency meeting tonight to discuss their options. Executive Director Bernie Dolan says he and his team will consider naming a state champion or postponing the championship game, currently scheduled for December 5th, but they have not reached a decision yet.

We will have highlights of the game and post game reaction throughout the evening on WTAP and online.

