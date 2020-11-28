Wood County man among latest COVID-19 deaths

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP)– The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 10:00 a.m., November 28, 2020, there have been 1,108,684 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 45,845 total cases and 718 deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 77-year old male from Cabell County, a 72-year old male from Wood County, a 92-year old male from Harrison County, a 74-year old female from Hampshire County, a 79-year old male from Preston County, and an 87-year old male from Preston County.

“As a grandfather, I am particularly sensitive to the grief children are suffering from the loss of a grandparent or beloved neighbor,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “West Virginians of all ages are affected by these tragic losses of life.”

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (396), Berkeley (3,081), Boone (636), Braxton (114), Brooke (625), Cabell (2,829), Calhoun (74), Clay (107), Doddridge (120), Fayette (1,131), Gilmer (202), Grant (332), Greenbrier (475), Hampshire (313), Hancock (663), Hardy (258), Harrison (1,320), Jackson (693), Jefferson (1,309), Kanawha (5,589), Lewis (236), Lincoln (416), Logan (1,034), Marion (849), Marshall (1,154), Mason (449), McDowell (620), Mercer (1,317), Mineral (1,197), Mingo (980), Monongalia (3,284), Monroe (372), Morgan (270), Nicholas (335), Ohio (1,496), Pendleton (103), Pleasants (89), Pocahontas (162), Preston (593), Putnam (1,915), Raleigh (1,538), Randolph (682), Ritchie (165), Roane (175), Summers (272), Taylor (320), Tucker (134), Tyler (138), Upshur (494), Wayne (1,000), Webster (66), Wetzel (403), Wirt (109), Wood (2,493), Wyoming (718).

Ritchie, Wirt and Mason counties are red on the latest county alert map.

Upcoming free COVID-19 testing daily events:

November 28, 2020

Jackson County

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Jackson County Health Department, 504 Church Street South, Ripley, WV

November 30, 2020

Wirt County

1:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department, Wirt County Office, 90 Senior Circle, Elizabeth, WV (pre-registration: https://www.ipsumcovidresults.com/

Wood County

12:00 PM – 3:00 PM, Mineral Wells Elementary School, 1776 Elizabeth Pike, Mineral Wells, WV (pre-registration: https://www.ipsumcovidresults.com/

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.