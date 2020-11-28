UPDATE: Michigan man arrested following standoff on U.S. 50

WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - UPDATE: 11/27/20 10:45 P.M.

A Michigan man is behind bars following a brief standoff with Wood County authorities on U.S. 50 near State Route 47 Friday evening.

A supervisor at the Wood County Sheriff’s Department says a deputy was called to the scene of a wreck involving two vehicles on Route 50 around 6:20 P.M.

When the deputy arrived on scene, a witness to the wreck waved him down. The witness told authorities a driver involved in the wreck had pointed a gun at her.

Deputies say that driver was uncooperative and refused to park his car.

At some point, authorities learned he had several firearms in his vehicle. Backup was called and a standoff occurred between the driver and law enforcement.

Officers hatched a plan to get the driver out safely and executed it.

Deputies say Robert Ransom was the man they pulled from the vehicle.

He’s being charged with obstruction and brandishing a firearm.

The other driver involved in the wreck was moved from the scene for safety reasons. Neither driver was injured as a result of the initial crash.

Both sides of Route 50 were closed during the standoff, but have since reopened.

Authorities cleared the scene just before 8 p.m.

ORIGINAL STORY:

