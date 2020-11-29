Advertisement

UPDATE: No one injured in Marietta structure fire

By Zach Shrivers and Hannah Stutler
Published: Nov. 29, 2020 at 3:17 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - UPDATE: 11/29/20 4:00 P.M.

The Marietta Fire Department was called out to the scene of a structure fire in the 200 block of Virginia Street around 2 o’clock Sunday afternoon.

A vacant house was burning, but crews were able to knock down the flames. Officials say most of the damage was contained to the front wall of the structure.

No injuries have been reported.

Fire Chief C.W. Durham says a crew had recently been working on the home and the fire could be related to the construction work.

The Marietta Police Department also responded to the scene.

ORIGINAL STORY: 11/29/20

Marietta firefighters and police are at the scene of a structure fire in the city.

An officer at the Marietta Police Department says it’s in the 200 block of Virginia Street.

WTAP has a reporter at the scene. We’ll keep you updated as we learn more.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus in West Virginia
Wood County man among latest COVID-19 deaths
St. Marys wins semifinal game, and State Championship by default
Robert Ransom
UPDATE: Man arrested in standoff being held without bond
Small Business Saturday was a success for Gift Gallery of Vienna.
Community support gives a local business owner hope during the pandemic

Latest News

Ritchie County would have been Saint Marys' opponent in the state championships.
St. Marys High School football players discuss state title
Shop With a Cop is a surprising success this year.
Shop with a Cop initiative thrives despite pandemic
The couple hopes to give ham dinners to families that don't have the resources to do it...
Thanksgiving meal initiative grows beyond expectations
The latest data from the Ohio Dept. of Health shows the case count now stands at 414,432 with...
Ohio reports just over 7,700 new COVID-19 cases