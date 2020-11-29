UPDATE: No one injured in Marietta structure fire

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - UPDATE: 11/29/20 4:00 P.M.

The Marietta Fire Department was called out to the scene of a structure fire in the 200 block of Virginia Street around 2 o’clock Sunday afternoon.

A vacant house was burning, but crews were able to knock down the flames. Officials say most of the damage was contained to the front wall of the structure.

No injuries have been reported.

Fire Chief C.W. Durham says a crew had recently been working on the home and the fire could be related to the construction work.

The Marietta Police Department also responded to the scene.

ORIGINAL STORY: 11/29/20

Marietta firefighters and police are at the scene of a structure fire in the city.

An officer at the Marietta Police Department says it’s in the 200 block of Virginia Street.

WTAP has a reporter at the scene. We’ll keep you updated as we learn more.

