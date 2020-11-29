Advertisement

Hunter is ready for deer gun season, after months of prep

By Laura Bowen
Published: Nov. 28, 2020 at 9:28 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Trailing behind Black Friday and Small Business Saturday, deer gun season starts on Monday in Ohio.

There’s more to hunting than guns and camouflage. A good amount of prep goes into it. In fact, Tony Francis, who’s been hunting for over 40 years, said some of the prep work starts early September.

That’s when cameras are installed to monitor deer.

Another pre-hunting-season measure is installing automatic feeders.

Francis said,“We’ve set out several cameras at different locations on the farm to, you know, see what deer we have coming in, seeing what type, what sizes and everything and we put a lot of feeders out to keep them fed and keep them healthy.”

This life-long enthusiast will be out hunting the first day of the season.

Deer season is his favorite.

Some upcoming dates to look out for are January 2nd, which will start deer muzzleloader season in Ohio, and June 5th, which will start American Crow hunting season, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

The crow season will only be on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

