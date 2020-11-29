Advertisement

The Annual Art Tree Display kicks off

By Laura Bowen
Nov. 28, 2020
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg Art Center is a little more festive than usual. It’s decked out with Christmas trees of all shapes and sizes. A large owl sits on top of one tree, another boasts melting clocks.

Each tree is inspired by how participants envision how an artist, famous or not, would decorate their tree by the fireplace.

Beyond being a pretty display, the event raises money for the art center’s winter classes.

Parkersburg Art Center’s Director Jessie Siefert said, “You know, throughout the year, we do programs for children as well as adults. We do a lot of classes here, in house. For example, you can take pottery or watercolor classes, things of that nature. We also do children’s programming here but supplies also go out to the boys and girls club for example. We do weekly art lessons we provide to the Boys and Girls Club staff for them to use with the students.”

How donations work is you drop money into a tube next to your favorite Christmas tree.

