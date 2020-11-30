Advertisement

9 deaths reported on Ohio roads over Thanksgiving holiday

Nine deaths were reported on Ohio highways over the 2020 Thanksgiving holiday.
By Dennis Bright
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 6:16 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio - (WTAP) - Nine people died in nine separate crashes on Ohio highways over the Thanksgiving holiday that covered the five-day reporting period between Wednesday and Sunday, the State Highway Patrol said.

That compares with 18 deaths in 15 crashes in 2019.

Of the nine deaths reported in 2020, the patrol said two were pedestrians, four were not wearing a seat belt and two involved impaired driving. None of the fatal crashes occurred in Washington, Athens, Meigs, Monroe, Morgan or Noble counties.

In addition, troopers arrested 298 people for operating a vehicle while impaired and 193 on drug-related charges. They also issued 944 citations for safety-belt violations and 146 for distracted driving.

You can read more information on the patrol’s enforcement activity over the holiday at https://www.statepatrol.ohio.gov/links/Thanksgiving2020_PIO.pdf.

