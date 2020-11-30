Advertisement

Coast Guard rescues man clinging to capsized boat 86 miles off Florida coast

By Travis Leder
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 12:11 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Gray News) - A 62-year-old man was rescued Sunday after hanging on to his capsized boat well off the Florida coast.

The U.S. Coast Guard said Stuart Bee was found alive 86 miles east of Port Canaveral, Florida, clinging to the bow of his vessel.

“Saving lives at sea is our highest calling,” U.S. Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville commanding officer Capt. Mark Vlaun said. “This is a truly incredible outcome that demonstrates the bond among all mariners and our community.”

Bee was reported missing on Saturday after departing on his 32-foot Sting Ray motorboat Friday and never returning.

The Coast Guard dispatched an aircrew and issued an Enhanced Group Calling to mariners in the area to help find Bee, and he was later spotted by crew members aboard the motor vessel Angeles.

Bee was able to climb aboard a Coast Guard vessel and was returned safely to shore.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burned house in Marietta
UPDATE: No one injured in Marietta structure fire
Coronavirus in West Virginia
Wood County man among latest COVID-19 deaths
Robert Ransom
UPDATE: Man arrested in standoff being held without bond
St. Marys wins semifinal game, and State Championship by default
Ritchie County would have been Saint Marys' opponent in the state championships.
St. Marys High School football players discuss state title

Latest News

The shelter is asking the community to foster in order to help with capacity issues.
The Parkersburg Humane Society is reaching out for help with capacity issues
Police Chief Hupp predicts a small spike in accidents because of the first snow.
Police chief gives winter weather driving safety tips
FILE - In this Nov. 25, 2020 file photo, President-elect Joe Biden speaks in Wilmington, Del.
Top secret: Biden gets access to President’s Daily Brief
President Trump is attacking Georgia's governor for not stepping in to overturn the election...
Recounts and runoffs in high-stakes battleground
Vehicles line up as a healthcare worker helps to check in as citizens is being tested at the...
Americans face new COVID-19 restrictions after Thanksgiving