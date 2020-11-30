Advertisement

Commission plays “wait and see” on new COVID restrictions

By Todd Baucher
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 4:45 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Commission Monday briefly discussed the sharp rise in coronavirus cases locally in recent weeks.

Wood County has seen more than 2,200 new cases in November.

And Commission President Blair Couch sounded frustrated that Governor Jim Justice hasn’t issued new orders to limit the spread of the virus.

He says people in county offices have taken some steps of their own, but adds they’re limited in what they can do.

”We’re doing the best we can and breaking our shifts up,” Couch said. “I talked to a couple of electeds, and they’re keeping people at home who can work from home. But other offices can’t. They can’t have a partial staff working from home; their operations won’t allow.”

Couch suggested shifts at the 911 Center could be split up, to allow as few people as possible to work together.

The commission Monday also certified the local results of the November 3 general election. The canvass was delayed because two commission members were absent due to illness, and substitute commissioners had to be appointed to oversee the canvass process.

