Crash results in one fatality in Meigs County

Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 1:39 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
LONG BOTTOM, Ohio (WTAP) - A two-vehicle crash resulted in one fatality Monday morning. The crash occurred on SR 7 near milepost 17 in Meigs County shortly after 7 A.M. The roadway was closed for approximately three hours.

A Dodge Ram, traveling southwest on SR 7, was struck by a Ford F-150 that was traveling northeast and had veered out of the left lane.

The crash is being investigated by the Gallipolis Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

