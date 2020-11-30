Crash results in one fatality in Meigs County

LONG BOTTOM, Ohio (WTAP) - A two-vehicle crash resulted in one fatality Monday morning. The crash occurred on SR 7 near milepost 17 in Meigs County shortly after 7 A.M. The roadway was closed for approximately three hours.

A Dodge Ram, traveling southwest on SR 7, was struck by a Ford F-150 that was traveling northeast and had veered out of the left lane.

The crash is being investigated by the Gallipolis Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.