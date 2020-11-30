Advertisement

Health officials report 1,152 new cases of COVID-19 in W.Va.

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2020 at 11:02 AM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 1,152 new COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State Sunday.

It brings the total count to 46,997.

DHHR officials also reported 11 additional COVID-19 related deaths in the state Sunday bringing the death count to 729.

The patients were a 49-year old female from Harrison County, a 73-year old male from Kanawha County, a 47-year old female from Kanawha County, a 79-year old female from Kanawha County, an 82-year old male from Kanawha County, a 91-year old female from Cabell County, a 97-year old male from Putnam County, a 68-year old male from Wood County, a 97-year old female from Greenbrier County, a 97-year old female from Mineral County, and an 84-year old male from Marion County.

“The loss of life weighs heavily not only on families and friends, but also on the healthcare workers responding to this deadly virus,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Our hearts break with one another, and we must work to stop the spread of this virus so that we can heal together.”

DHHR officials said 16,370 cases are currently active.

According to data from DHHR, 556 patients are currently hospitalized. 165 patients are in ICU, and 74 patients are on ventilators.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (405), Berkeley (3,189), Boone (645), Braxton (116), Brooke (642), Cabell (2,881), Calhoun (77), Clay (117), Doddridge (122), Fayette (1,154), Gilmer (203), Grant (358), Greenbrier (499), Hampshire (325), Hancock (694), Hardy (276), Harrison (1,387), Jackson (695), Jefferson (1,353), Kanawha (5,659), Lewis (241), Lincoln (424), Logan (1,049), Marion (883), Marshall (1,214), Mason (474), McDowell (621), Mercer (1,330), Mineral (1,255), Mingo (984), Monongalia (3,307), Monroe (374), Morgan (287), Nicholas (345), Ohio (1,525), Pendleton (104), Pleasants (93), Pocahontas (173), Preston (620), Putnam (1,968), Raleigh (1,583), Randolph (689), Ritchie (177), Roane (180), Summers (273), Taylor (339), Tucker (140), Tyler (139), Upshur (508), Wayne (1,018), Webster (68), Wetzel (411), Wirt (111), Wood (2,547), Wyoming (746).

Upcoming free COVID-19 testing daily events:

November 29, 2020

Monroe County

  • 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Monroe County Health Department, 200 Health Center Drive, Union, WV

November 30, 2020

Berkeley County

  • 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Martinsburg High School, 701 South Queen Street, Martinsburg, WV
  • 4:30 PM – 8:00 PM, Dorothy McCormack Building, 2000 Foundation Way, Martinsburg, WV

Boone County

  • 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV

Hampshire County

  • 1:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Hampshire High School, 157 Trojan Way, Romney, WV

Harrison County

  • 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Harrison-Clarksburg Health Department, 330 West Main Street, Clarksburg, WV (by appointment; call 304-623-9308)

Jefferson County

  • 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Jefferson County Health Department, Front Parking Lot, 1948 Wiltshire Road, Kearneysville, WV
  • 2:30 PM – 6:30 PM, Shepherd University, Parking Lot beside Wellness Center, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV

Marshall County

  • 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Marshall County Health Department, 513 6th Street, Moundsville, WV

Mingo County

  • 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM, The Store House-The Gilbert Food Bank, 41 Snowflake Lane, Gilbert, WV
  • 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Hurley Drug Company, 210 Logan Street, Williamson, WV

Ohio County

  • 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Valley Grove Volunteer Fire Department, 355 Fire House Lane, Valley Grove, WV
  • 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Warwood Fire Station 9, 1301 Richland Avenue, Wheeling, WV
  • 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Wheeling Island Fire Station 5, 11 North Wabash Street, Wheeling, WV

Taylor County

Wayne County

  • 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV

Wirt County

Wood County

Wyoming County

  • 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Old Board of Education, 19 Park Street, Pineville, WV

