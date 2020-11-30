PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Dedication and compassion are qualities shown by the November Jan Dils Golden Apple Award winner.

Chasity McDonald teaches language arts at Jackson Middle School and has been in education for 13 years.

She is described as teacher who eats, sleeps, and breathes teaching. Her nomination says she is always available to her students, even during her lunch break. It also says that she prioritizes research to improve her own teaching and offers her knowledge and help to her collogues.

She says that her favorite part about teaching is her students and says that remembering the bigger picture is key to being a successful teacher.

“You are there as an educator but, you’re there for your students. Sometimes for your students, the greatest thing they need is encouragement. It may not be learning how to place commas, or learning about a compound sentence, it may be the encouragement for that day is more important than the learning,” she explains.

To nominate your favorite teacher for the Golden Apple Award, head to the Jan Dils Golden Apple section of wtap.com

