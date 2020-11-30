Obituary: Benjamin Cole Laughlin

Benjamin Cole Laughlin, 27, of Arnoldsburg, WV, passed away on November 4, 2020.He was born on March 31, 1993, at Women’s and Children’s Hospital in Charleston,WV.He is survived by one son, Luke Michael Laughlin, of St. Mary’s, WV, his mother SharonLawson Laughlin of Chloe, his father Michael Laughlin of Arnoldsburg, one brotherShaun Laughlin of Arnoldsburg, and one adopted brother Shawn Hillegas ofTonawanda, NY. He is also survived by four Aunts, Debbie Arnold, Dawn Brady, CindyLaughlin, and LaFawn Laughlin, two uncles, Greg (Shotgun) Laughlin and Jeremy(Budda) Laughlin, and several cousins.He was preceded in death by maternal grandparents Bert and Geneva Lawson,paternal grandparents Ursula Laughlin and Roy Laughlin, one aunt, Alma Brady, andfive uncles, David Laughlin, Steve Laughlin, Lennis Lawson, Alva (Joe) Lawson, andBen Lawson.Ben was an avid hunter and fisherman who loved the outdoors. He was an amazinghigh school wrestler earning two state championship titles. He was a loving and caringperson who was always ready to step up and support his family and friends. He will begreatly missed by all who knew and loved him.A celebration of life may be held at a later date. Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Arnoldsburg, WV is assisting the Laughlin family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes. com

