Advertisement

Obituary: Benjamin Cole Laughlin

Benjamin Cole Laughlin
Benjamin Cole Laughlin(Picasa | n/a)
Published: Nov. 29, 2020 at 10:22 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Benjamin Cole Laughlin, 27, of Arnoldsburg, WV, passed away on November 4, 2020.He was born on March 31, 1993, at Women’s and Children’s Hospital in Charleston,WV.He is survived by one son, Luke Michael Laughlin, of St. Mary’s, WV, his mother SharonLawson Laughlin of Chloe, his father Michael Laughlin of Arnoldsburg, one brotherShaun Laughlin of Arnoldsburg, and one adopted brother Shawn Hillegas ofTonawanda, NY. He is also survived by four Aunts, Debbie Arnold, Dawn Brady, CindyLaughlin, and LaFawn Laughlin, two uncles, Greg (Shotgun) Laughlin and Jeremy(Budda) Laughlin, and several cousins.He was preceded in death by maternal grandparents Bert and Geneva Lawson,paternal grandparents Ursula Laughlin and Roy Laughlin, one aunt, Alma Brady, andfive uncles, David Laughlin, Steve Laughlin, Lennis Lawson, Alva (Joe) Lawson, andBen Lawson.Ben was an avid hunter and fisherman who loved the outdoors. He was an amazinghigh school wrestler earning two state championship titles. He was a loving and caringperson who was always ready to step up and support his family and friends. He will begreatly missed by all who knew and loved him.A celebration of life may be held at a later date. Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Arnoldsburg, WV is assisting the Laughlin family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes. com

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burned house in Marietta
UPDATE: No one injured in Marietta structure fire
Coronavirus in West Virginia
Wood County man among latest COVID-19 deaths
St. Marys wins semifinal game, and State Championship by default
Robert Ransom
UPDATE: Man arrested in standoff being held without bond
Small Business Saturday was a success for Gift Gallery of Vienna.
Community support gives a local business owner hope during the pandemic

Latest News

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Virgil Kight
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Evelyn Marie Beckett
Harold Jean Metz
Obituary: Harold Jean Metz
Robert Paul Sellers
Obituary: Robert Paul Sellers
Patricia “Patty” Hall
Obituary: Patricia “Patty” Hall