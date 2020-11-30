Advertisement

Obituary: Ernest Habred Siers

Ernest Habred Siers
Ernest Habred Siers(n/a)
Published: Nov. 29, 2020 at 10:13 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Ernest Habred Siers, 93, of Chloe, WV, passed away on November 27, 2020 in the care of Roane General Skilled Nursing, Spencer, WV.

He was born March 26, 1927, in Euclid-Nicut, WV, a son of the late William Harrison and Viola Elizabeth Weekley Siers.

He was a Christian, a veteran of the U. S. Navy, retired from the former Spencer State Hospital, Spencer, WV, and an avid coon hunter.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by three brothers, five sisters, and his wife of 62 years, Dortha Jean Groggs Siers.

Habred will be forever remembered by three surviving children, Pam (Donnie) Hicks of Chloe, WV; Randy Siers (and the late Shelba Boggs Siers) of Nebo, WV; and Stacy (Steve) Lyon of Heaters, WV; four grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

A graveside funeral service and interment will be conducted by Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Arnoldsburg, WV, at Lamb Cemetery, Chloe, WV, on Thursday, December 3, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Lester Tanner officiating.  Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burned house in Marietta
UPDATE: No one injured in Marietta structure fire
Coronavirus in West Virginia
Wood County man among latest COVID-19 deaths
St. Marys wins semifinal game, and State Championship by default
Robert Ransom
UPDATE: Man arrested in standoff being held without bond
Small Business Saturday was a success for Gift Gallery of Vienna.
Community support gives a local business owner hope during the pandemic

Latest News

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Virgil Kight
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Evelyn Marie Beckett
Harold Jean Metz
Obituary: Harold Jean Metz
Robert Paul Sellers
Obituary: Robert Paul Sellers
Patricia “Patty” Hall
Obituary: Patricia “Patty” Hall