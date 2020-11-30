Obituary: Ernest Habred Siers

Ernest Habred Siers, 93, of Chloe, WV, passed away on November 27, 2020 in the care of Roane General Skilled Nursing, Spencer, WV.

He was born March 26, 1927, in Euclid-Nicut, WV, a son of the late William Harrison and Viola Elizabeth Weekley Siers.

He was a Christian, a veteran of the U. S. Navy, retired from the former Spencer State Hospital, Spencer, WV, and an avid coon hunter.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by three brothers, five sisters, and his wife of 62 years, Dortha Jean Groggs Siers.

Habred will be forever remembered by three surviving children, Pam (Donnie) Hicks of Chloe, WV; Randy Siers (and the late Shelba Boggs Siers) of Nebo, WV; and Stacy (Steve) Lyon of Heaters, WV; four grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

A graveside funeral service and interment will be conducted by Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Arnoldsburg, WV, at Lamb Cemetery, Chloe, WV, on Thursday, December 3, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Lester Tanner officiating. Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com

