Obituary: Evelyn Marie Beckett

Published: Nov. 29, 2020 at 10:30 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Evelyn Marie Beckett, 62, of Orma, WV, passed away at Camden Clark Medical Center, Parkersburg, WV, on November 14, 2020, of a long ongoing illness.

She was born on December 30,1957 in Gassaway, WV, to Lizzie Bell Nutter and Elbert Virgil Beckett.

She resided at Rush Run Rd, in Orma WV for the past 37 years with her significant other, Gilbert ( Butch) Eugene Harris.

She was a homemaker, community babysitter, a mother and good friend to all that knew and loved her.

She loved her animals and enjoyed playing cards and spending time with her family and  friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters Ruthann Rhodes and Missouria Kay Nicholas, one brother Virgil Ray Beckett.

Survivors include one daughter Crystal Lynn Beckett of Orma, WV, two sons Michael Lee Holmes and Joshua Holmes both of Sand Fork, WV, step-mother Janis Beckett Spencer, WV, eight sisters, Margret Rush of Crummies Creek, WV, Barbra Taylor of NC, Ivy O’Neal  of Chloe, WV,  Mary Jenkins Lewisburg WV,  Elsie Baily  Spencer,  WV, Linda Beckett Nicholas of Calhoun County, WV,  Lucy Truman  Clay, WV,  Janet Snyder ( address unknown), four brothers, Danny Beckett of Chloe WV,  Elbert Beckett Jr. of Spencer WV, Gilbert Beckett  of Clay WV, and  Okey Colgrove of Clay, WV, and six grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Memorial service arrangements are pending with Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Arnoldsburg, WV, and will be posted at a later date.  Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com

