Advertisement

Obituary: Harold Jean Metz

Harold Jean Metz
Harold Jean Metz(n/a)
Published: Nov. 29, 2020 at 10:28 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Harold Jean Metz, 83, of Mineral Wells, passed away November 28, 2020, at his residence.

He was born, March 7, 1937 in Petroleum, WV, where he lived most of his life, a son of the late Clyde and Hattie G. Davis Metz.

He a veteran of the US Army, he retired as a millwright. He was a member of the 36th. Street Church of Christ in Vienna. Harold enjoyed woodworking, was an avid outdoorsman and loved his dog Lucy.

He is survived by three daughters, Vickie Huber (Kenneth) of Milford, OH, Paula Kirl (Timothy) of Mineral Wells, WV, Katherine Barry (Wayne) of Boonsboro, MD; grandchildren, Ethan Kirl, Morgan Ashcraft (Nathaniel), Ryan, Shane, Shannon Barry; sisters, Peggy Phillips (Gene) of Parkersburg, WV and Wanda Shields (Francis) of Petroleum, WV.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Lee Cunningham Metz, three sisters and six brothers.

Per Harold’s request he will be cremated and there will be no services.

The family would like to thank Amedisys Hospice nurses and staff for their excellent care and compassion.

The family has requested memorial donations be made to Amedisys Hospice, 417 Grand Park Dr. Suite 206, Vienna, WV 26105.

Online condolences may be sent to the family w.lambe

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burned house in Marietta
UPDATE: No one injured in Marietta structure fire
Coronavirus in West Virginia
Wood County man among latest COVID-19 deaths
St. Marys wins semifinal game, and State Championship by default
Robert Ransom
UPDATE: Man arrested in standoff being held without bond
Small Business Saturday was a success for Gift Gallery of Vienna.
Community support gives a local business owner hope during the pandemic

Latest News

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Virgil Kight
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Evelyn Marie Beckett
Robert Paul Sellers
Obituary: Robert Paul Sellers
Patricia “Patty” Hall
Obituary: Patricia “Patty” Hall