Obituary: Jack D. Florence

Jack D. Florence, 91, of Waverly, WV passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020, at home with his loving family by his side.

He was born January 15, 1929 at Rockport, WV, a son of the late Harry Raymond and Norma Gladys Dent Florence.

Jack retired from Johns Manville as a Chief Operator. He honorably served his country in the United States Navy from 1948-1952. Jack enjoyed fishing, hunting and travelling with his wife, Nora Lou.

Those left to cherish his memory are his son, Steve (Marsha) Florence; one brother, Calvin Florence; one sister, Patricia Williamson; four grandchildren, Joshua Florence, Stevie Florence, Savannah Brock and Jaylin Florence; one great-granddaughter, Jaylon Florence; several nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Nora Lucille Moncrief Florence; four sisters, Bonnie Phaltzgraph, Leana Beeler, Bessie Abbott and Marion Eaton; and one brother, Howard Raymond Florence.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Kimes Funeral Home, with Pastor Mark Eaton officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens, Parkersburg. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 pm, Wednesday at the funeral home.

Masks and social distancing are required.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at kimesfuneralhome.com

Kimes Funeral Home, 521 Fifth St, Parkersburg, WV 26101 is assisting the family with arrangements.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.