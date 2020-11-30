Obituary: James Robert “Jimmy” Vaughn

James Robert “Jimmy” Vaughn of Marietta, passed away Saturday, November 28 th after a brief, but courageous battle with cancer. Jimmy was born July 12 th , 1978 to Jack and the late Linda Vaughn.

Jimmy was very interested in Native American culture and loved spending time in nature as well as NASCAR, dirt track racing, and riding 4 wheelers and motorcycles.

Jimmy is survived by his father and step-mother, Jack and Margie Vaughn of Waterford. He was preceded in death by his beloved mother Linda.

Jimmy touched many hearts and lives along the way, and will be dearly missed by his staff at RHDD who considered him family, as well as his friends at Wasco and Alternatives. Special thanks to Dave Raber and Bill Bauer for the love and kindness shown to Jimmy in the many years you both knew him.

There will be no funeral services at this time, a memorial will be arranged at a later date.

