Obituary: Jane R. Pralley

Jane Pralley, 88 of Parkersburg, passed away Sunday, November 29, 2020 at Worthington Manor Nursing Facility after a long battle with Dementia. She was born August 14, 1932 in Lincoln County, a daughter of the late Frazier L. and Ester Violet Moore Richardson.

Jane was educated in Lincoln County Schools and graduated from Logan High School in Logan, WV. She was a long-time member of the Camden Avenue Church of Christ.

Surviving is her husband of 65 years, Bill Pralley, three sons: Steve Pralley (Vickie) of Oak Hill, WV, Scott Pralley of Nashville and Tom Pralley of Charleston and sister Amy Linville (Joe) of Hinton, WV.

She also leaves behind her cousin John Hainer (Rosa Marita) of Fort Lauderdale, FL, grandchildren: Tyler Pralley of Hurricane and Alese Photiades Pralley of Morgantown, two nieces: Sarah Linville Randolph (Keith) of Charleston and Cindy Linville Crook (Keith) of Beckley.

Due to Covid-19, there will be no public visitation or funeral. Private services will be at the convenience of the family at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg. Jane will be laid to rest in the Chapel of Peace Mausoleum at Sunset Memory Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Mrs. Pralley’s name to the Love and Care Assisted Living Inc. 5368 DuPont Road Parkersburg, WV 26101.

The family would like to thank Worthington Healthcare Center for the years of wonderful care given to Jane.

Online guests may send condolences to the family by visiting www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

