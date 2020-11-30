Obituary: Joshua David Clegg

Joshua David Clegg, 26, of Marietta, died November 25, 2020 at his home.

Josh was born October 8, 1994 in Marietta to Arthur “Art” Clegg and Cathy Venham Clegg McMullen.

He was a 2013 graduate with honors from Marietta High School. Josh attended Washington State Community College while in high school, and began at the University of Akron as a sophomore where he majored in Broadcast Journalism.

Growing up, Josh participated in T-ball, baseball, martial arts, Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts. Later he played football in Junior High and was a member of the Marietta Wall of Sound Drumline.

Josh first worked for the Original Pizza Place in Marietta as a delivery driver and later worked for Napoli’s in Belpre as a cook. He then worked for Wincore Windows and Doors as a window manufacturer and was currently an associate at Southside Walmart where he was often a door man. Josh enjoyed playing his drums but his love was playing his bass guitar in a local band.

He will be deeply missed by his parents Art Clegg, Cathy Clegg McMullen and Butch McMullen; aunts and uncles: Charles (Barbara) Clegg, Roy (Jane) Clegg, Henry (Janet) Clegg, Wanda (Gary) Gilmore, Earl (Betty) Clegg, and Linda (Marlon) Workman; one very special cousin Debbie Zimmer. Josh was also very close with his step grandmother Agnes “Annette” Whitlatch; his step aunt Jaime Columbo and her children Greyson, Luke and Isabella; and three step brothers, Rob Hauber, Robert and Zachary McMullen as well as numerous other aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and many close friends; and his two little canine buddies Rusty and GG.

Josh was preceded in death by his grandfather Roy Clegg Sr.; grandmother Dorothy Clegg Sattler; half brothers Robert and David Clegg; grandfather Alfred “Ed” Venham (Josh’s pap and best friend); grandmother Yvonne Daugherty.

Friends may call Thursday, December 3rd from 4 to 8 p.m. at Roberts Funeral Home-East Lawn Chapel, 27880 St. Rt. 7, Marietta. Funeral services will be Friday at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be at East Lawn Memorial Park. Online tributes may be made at www.RobertsFuneralHome.com.

