Obituary: Juanita Thomas

Juanita Thomas, 89, of Pennsboro, WV (Buck Run Community), fell asleep in death on Friday, November 27, 2020, at Pine View Continuous Care in Harrisville, WV.

She was born March 9, 1931 in Glenville, WV, a daughter of the late Claude and Mamie (Bennett) Hefner. Juanita worked in the garment industry in Ritchie County, WV for 8 years at the former Pennsboro Manufacturing. She later became a loving and caring homemaker for her family. She was a graduate of Doddridge County High School and Juanita was one of Jehovah’s Witnesses associated with the Kingdom Hall in Greenwood, WV. She also greatly enjoyed playing the piano and crocheting.

She is survived by her children, Kenneth Thomas, Jacqueline “Jackie” Collins, Charlotte Jones, Rhonda Thomas, Matthew Thomas, and Ruth Seese; her sister, Ruth Moffatt; 10 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Jackie “Jack” Thomas in 2015; daughters, Valerie James and Teresa Thomas; brothers and sisters, Claude Hefner, Jr., Opel Gregg, Nellie Owens, William Hefner, and her grandson, Darren Haddox.

In accordance with Juanita’s wishes she will be cremated and buried in the Buck Run Cemetery in Pennsboro, WV, at the convenience of the family. There will be a memorial service scheduled at a later date for Juanita. McCullough-Rogers Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.

