Obituary: Larry Burl Sutphin

Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 1:49 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Larry Burl Sutphin, 74, of Vienna passed away November 24, 2020 at his residence under the loving care of his family and Amedisys Hospice.

He was born on December 29, 1945 in Parkersburg, WV  the son of the late Doris Sutphin Mace.

Larry graduated from Parkersburg High School with the class of 1964.  He had served in the US Air Force and retired from the West Virginia Department of Highways.  He was a member of the Middle Ridge Baptist church.

Larry is survived by his children Erma Sutphin of Hunker, PA, Debbie Sutphin of Wheeling, WV, Becky Grim (Larry) of Belpre, Virginia Balderson of Walker, Shirley Sutphin of Parkersburg, Juanita Wolfe (James) of Vienna, Alice Sutphin of Columbus, Larry B. Sutphin, Jr of Parkersburg, Don P. Sutphin (Olivia) of Jacksonville, NC, several grandchildren and great grandchildren, brothers Joe Sutphin (Mary), Dwight Mace, all of Parkersburg, Gary Sutphin of Vienna, Dwayne Mace (Cathy) of Little Hocking, Paul Mace (Angie) of Williamstown, James Mace (Geogia) of Belpre, brother-in-law Jim Carvell and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by brothers Johnny Mace, Edward Mace and sister Laura Carvelle.

A graveside service will be held 2:00 pm Sunday December 6 at the Middle Ridge Baptist Church with Chaplin Gary Rapking officiating. Face masks are required.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Amedisys Hospice and staff for their loving care of Larry.

Those wishing to share a story, fond memory, of their condolences, please visit MOVCremation.com.

