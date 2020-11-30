Advertisement

Obituary: Linda S. Baker

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Published: Nov. 29, 2020 at 10:14 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Linda S. Baker, 67, of Marietta passed away at 4:00 am, Sunday, November 29, 2020, at Harmar Place.

She was born December 27, 1952, in Portsmouth, Ohio, a daughter of Shirley and Patricia Dadosky Thompson.  Linda was a graduate of Marietta High School, Class of 1971 and was a homemaker.

On June 17, 1971, she married Ted Baker who preceded her in death.    She is survived by her son, Luke (Johanna) Baker of Marietta and daughter, Valorie (Jeff) Ashburn of Columbus; 7 grandchildren:  Taylor, Evan, Mitchell, Rowen, Avery, Torin, and Hadly; brother, Robert Thompson and life long friend, Darcie Ash.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents and brother Andrew Thompson.

At the family’s request, private graveside services will be held. McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home is assisting the family and messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Linda’s memory will be appreciated to Shop with a Cop, c/o Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 12 or Marietta Fire Fighters #442

