Advertisement

Obituary: Mary Sharlene Richards

Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 3:58 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Mary Sharlene Richards, 56, of Mineral Wells died November 28, 2020 at the Camden Clark Medical Center.

Mary was born on February 2, 1964 in Wyandotte, MI and was the daughter of  Mary Long of Parkersburg, WV and the late Ira Adams.

Services will be Thursday 11:00 am at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg with her brother, Roger Adams officiating.

Burial will follow at Mt. Zion Baptist Cemetery.

Visitation will be Wednesday 6-8 pm at the funeral home.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

James Robert “Jimmy” Vaughn
Obituary: James Robert “Jimmy” Vaughn
Obituary: Jane R. Pralley
Obituary: Jane R. Pralley
Obituary: Joshua David Clegg
Obituary: Joshua David Clegg
Obituary: Larry Burl Sutphin
Obituary: Larry Burl Sutphin

Obituaries

Obituary: Juanita Thomas
Obituary: Juanita Thomas
Obituary: Michael Steven “Steve” Bosley
Obituary: Michael Steven “Steve” Bosley
Obituary: Orval Paul Hawkins, Jr.
Obituary: Orval Paul Hawkins, Jr.
Obituary: Bill S. Terrell
Obituary: Bill S. Terrell
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Virgil Kight
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Evelyn Marie Beckett