Obituary: Mary Sharlene Richards

Mary Sharlene Richards, 56, of Mineral Wells died November 28, 2020 at the Camden Clark Medical Center.

Mary was born on February 2, 1964 in Wyandotte, MI and was the daughter of Mary Long of Parkersburg, WV and the late Ira Adams.

Services will be Thursday 11:00 am at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg with her brother, Roger Adams officiating.

Burial will follow at Mt. Zion Baptist Cemetery.

Visitation will be Wednesday 6-8 pm at the funeral home.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.