Obituary: Michael Steven “Steve” Bosley

Michael Steven “Steve” Bosley, 65, of Parkersburg, WV passed away on November 28, 2020. He was born on April 17, 1955 to the late Robert “Shorty” and Betty Bosley. He was a 1974 graduate of Parkersburg South High School. After graduation, he worked as a brakeman for CSX railroad and later in life a landlord.

He leaves behind his wife of 40 years, Kim Bosley and his three sons, Michael (Danielle), Matthew (Daneille) and Marshal all of Parkersburg; nine grandchildren, Joshua, Skylar, Josh, Caleb, Brent, Ava, Kali, Hudson and his special granddaughter, Izabella; one brother, Robert “Bob” (Patty) Bosley of Parkersburg and one sister, Pam Starcher of Parkersburg.

As per Steve’s wishes there will be no funeral or memorial service.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

