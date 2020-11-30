Obituary: Mildred Lucy Holbert

Mildred Lucy Holbert, 88, of Parkersburg, WV passed away Saturday, November 28, 2020 at her residence.

She was born January 20, 1932 in Chattanooga, TN, a daughter of the late William T. Smith and Evelyn I. Young Smith Lutton.

Mrs. Holbert worked for Johns Manville. She enjoyed playing cards and working with the AMVETS Auxiliary. Mildred was a member of the Eastern Star, Life member of AMVETS Post 34, DAV, VFW and the American Legion. Most of all, she cherished the moments spent with family and friends.

Those left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Debbie (B.J.) Conrad, Teresa (Samuel) Nuzum and Mary JoAnn (Albert) Bennett; sons, Kenneth (Glada) Holbert, Dan (Tammy) Holbert and Raymond (Melody) Holbert; a sister, JoAnn Combs; several grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren; along with a host of other family members and friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Carol M. Holbert; two sons, Johnny and David Holbert; four sisters; four brothers; and two grandsons, Jason and Eric.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 pm, Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, south Parkersburg, with Pastor Bud Corbin officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen North Cemetery at Parkersburg. Visitation will be held from 4-8 pm Tuesday and one hour prior to the service on Wednesday at the funeral home.

For those wishing to attend the services, CDC guidelines will be followed, social distancing will be observed and masks are mandatory.

