Obituary: Orval Paul Hawkins, Jr.

Orval Paul Hawkins, Jr., 92, of Parkersburg died November 26, 2020 at his residence. He was born August 20, 1928 in Harrisville, WV and was the son of the late Orval Paul and Vera Hawkins.

Paul was a US Air Force veteran of 11 years who took part in the Berlin Airlift after WWII and continued his service in the WV Army National Guard for 15 years. He retired from the ministry after 10 years and subsequently retired professor emeritus from WVU-P after 27 years of teaching.

Paul received his Master of Divinity degree from Southern Baptist Theological Seminary in Louisville, KY and his Master of Arts degree in German from West Virginia University, graduating Phi Beta Kappa. He was a member of the Vienna Baptist Church for 50 years. He joined the Masonic lodge in Berlin, Germany and transferred to the Blue Lodge #98 in Harrisville, WV. He was a 32nd degree mason of the Scottish Rite and a member of the York Rite.

He is survived by his wife of 69 years Eva B. Hawkins; children Evelyne G. McCrady (James) of Lake City, FL, Thomas M. Hawkins of Kailua, HI, K. David Hawkins of Parkersburg, John C. Hawkins (Jovelyn) of Fredericksburg, VA; 9 Grandchildren and 8 Great grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by siblings Elsie Mae Hawkins, Adrain Hawkins, Velma Overbey, Evelyn Bombay, Hazel Robinson, and grandson, Jonathan R. Hawkins.

Visitation with family will be held Wednesday, December 2, 2020 6-8 pm at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.

A Memorial Service will be held Thursday, December 3, 2020 1:00 pm at Vienna Baptist Church, with Pastor Bill Brown officiating and Military Rites by the WV Honor Guard. Family will be available for visitation one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers please make contributions to Amedisys Hospice of Vienna

