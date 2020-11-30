Obituary: Patricia “Patty” Hall

Patricia “Patty” Hall of Marietta passed away Thanksgiving Day at her home in Marietta. Patty was born April 2, 1935 to Lucille and Ralph Cline of Lowell, Ohio.

She graduated from Pomeroy High School in 1953 and was employed at Remington Rand in Marietta. Patty married Charles “Gene” Hall on November 21st, 1956. From 1962 to 1972, she and Gene owned several Mary Carter Paint Stores and from 1973 to 1991, they owned Pace Oil Company. She was a member of the First Baptist Church and of the First Baptist Church Adult Sunday School.

Patty and Gene were everything to each other and shared a blessed life together.

Preceded in death by her parents, mother and father in law (John and Norma Hall), brothers Jack Cline and Roger Cline, brothers-in-law Robert Theobald and Howard Hall, sisters- in-law Janilla Theobald and Donna Hall, and grandson Charlie Hall.

She is survived by daughter Candice Hall-Cisler (Chuck), son Kevin Mark Hall (Leah), son Jon Charles Hall (Michelle), grandchildren Halen Hall-Cisler, Ciara Hall, Charles and Zora Hall, brother Ricky Cline (Debbie), sister-in-law Donna Cline as well as many other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at the Marietta Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home, with The Rev. Chad Mugrage officiating. Family will greet friends for one hour prior to services on Tuesday at the funeral home. Masks will be required and social distancing will be observed.

The Marietta Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home is honored to serve Patty’s family, and offers online condolences as well as many other resources by visiting their website, CawleyandPeoples.com.

