Obituary: Robert Paul Sellers

Robert Paul Sellers, 46, of Pennsboro, WV, departed this life on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at his residence.

Robert was born October 6, 1974 in Parkersburg, WV, a son of the late Robert Bruce Sellers and Kay (Critchfield) Moore (Dale) of Pennsboro, WV. He was a graduate of Ritchie County High School and worked as a self-employed mechanic and in construction. He loved people, telling jokes, and helping anyone in need.

In addition to his mother and stepfather, he is survived by his children, Natasha Sellers (Leo) of Jacksonsville, NC; Allison Sellers (Joshua) of Norfolk, VA and Robert Sellers of Morgantown, WV; his grandchildren, Peyton, Bentley, Emma, and Jaxson; brother, Ryan Satterfield of Pennsboro, WV; his cousins who were like brothers, Tommy, Joshua, Caleb, and Benjamin Pennington and Jeff Goff, along with many loving aunts and uncles.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Hannah Critchfield.

Funeral services will be 2pm, Sunday, November 29, 2020, at the Pennsboro Church of God, 107 Fream Street, Pennsboro, WV, 26415. Burial will follow in the Sellers Family Cemetery. Visitation will take place from 12pm-2pm on Sunday. In accordance with the CDC, all people attending are required to wear a mask/face covering. McCullough-Rogers Funeral Home, Pennsboro is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.mcculloughraiguel.com

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.