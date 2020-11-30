Advertisement

Obituary: Virgil Kight

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
Published: Nov. 29, 2020 at 10:57 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Virgil Kight, 94, of Elyria, Ohio, formerly of Nobe, WV, passed away at Wesleyan Village, Elyria, Ohio, on November 23, 2020.

He was born December 28, 1925, a son of the late William and Isie Wilt Kight.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by one sister, Mary Whipkey, and three brothers, Harry Kight, Merrell Kight, and Audy Kight.

He is survived by sister, Ireta Roberts.

A funeral service will be held Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Grantsville, WV, at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. Tim Hickman officiating.  Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.  Interment will be in Kight Cemetery.  Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burned house in Marietta
UPDATE: No one injured in Marietta structure fire
Coronavirus in West Virginia
Wood County man among latest COVID-19 deaths
St. Marys wins semifinal game, and State Championship by default
Robert Ransom
UPDATE: Man arrested in standoff being held without bond
Small Business Saturday was a success for Gift Gallery of Vienna.
Community support gives a local business owner hope during the pandemic

Latest News

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Evelyn Marie Beckett
Harold Jean Metz
Obituary: Harold Jean Metz
Robert Paul Sellers
Obituary: Robert Paul Sellers
Patricia “Patty” Hall
Obituary: Patricia “Patty” Hall