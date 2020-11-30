Obituary: Virgil Kight

Virgil Kight, 94, of Elyria, Ohio, formerly of Nobe, WV, passed away at Wesleyan Village, Elyria, Ohio, on November 23, 2020.

He was born December 28, 1925, a son of the late William and Isie Wilt Kight.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by one sister, Mary Whipkey, and three brothers, Harry Kight, Merrell Kight, and Audy Kight.

He is survived by sister, Ireta Roberts.

A funeral service will be held Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Grantsville, WV, at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. Tim Hickman officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Kight Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.