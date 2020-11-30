Obituary: William G. “Bill” Maze

William G. “Bill” Maze, 68 of Parkersburg passed away November 27, 2020 at the Camden Clark Medical Center.He was born in Parkersburg the son of the late Roy Clarence Maze and Lona Marie Barr Maze of Parkersburg.He had been employed by E. I. DuPont for 25 years before his retirement where he worked as an Operator. After his retirement he had worked for Bathfitter and Groggs in the Grand Central Mall. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and bowling and enjoyed visiting with people while working at the Grand Central Mall. He was a member of the Cedar Grove United Methodist Church.In addition to his mother he is survived by his wife of 41 years, Deborah Kay Sellers Maze of Parkersburg; His daughters, Sarah M. Carpenter (Travis) of Lewisville, OH. and Bethany L. Wilson (Brad) of Parkersburg. His grandchildren, Grace M., Avery E., Braxton M. and two on the way. One sister, Norma Jean Hammond (Don) of Parkersburg.A private service will be held for the family Wednesday at noon at the Cedar Grove United Methodist Church with Pastor Brian Boley officiating. Interment will follow in the Sunset Memory Gardens. The service will be streamed live from the church on Facebook for friends.The Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg is assisting with all arrangements and online condolences may be sent to the family at www.leavittfuneralhome.com

