Parkersburg Christmas Parade is a little different during pandemic

The Parkersburg Christmas parade is still going to happen Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, but with a different format.
By Phyllis Smith and Dennis Bright
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 5:26 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
The Parkersburg Christmas parade is still going to happen Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, but with a different format. It will be a reverse parade. That’s when the floats stand still and people drive by in their cars. The parade is from 2-3:30 p.m. on Market Street.

The line-up starts at 11:30 a.m. You still have some time to enter. The application is on the Parkersburg City website, which is at this link: http://parkersburgcity.com/pc/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/2020-Parkersburg-Christmas-Parade-Application.pdf

Santa will be at the end of the route where children will get a bag of candy.

“I think it’s really important for the community to have something positive, especially with all of the things that have been happening and the shutdowns and the limits. This way, folks still get to be creative, show off their displays and I’m calling them displays rather than floats,” said Lori Ullman, an organizer of the parade.

Vienna’s mayor says Vienna is having its traditional parade at 11 a.m. Saturday along the normal route on Grand Central Avenue. Sign up here: http://vienna-wv.com/uploads/Parade_Form.pdf

