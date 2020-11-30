Advertisement

Ritchie County High School’s reaction to COVID-related elimination

By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 4:49 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
ELLENBORO, W.Va. (WTAP) - When St. Marys High School football team was named the class single A state champion by default, it left their would-be opponents with an unfortunate end to their season.

Due to Ritchie County being red on the West Virginia state education map, the WVSSAC ruled to eliminate the Rebels.

It’s an unexpected end to the 10-2 season, in which the Rebels believed they reached the state championship after a 38-29 victory over Greenbrier West in their final playoff game.

Those at Ritchie County Schools say that they are more than proud of the team despite the tough news.

“They had a great year, great year. We’re extremely proud of our players and our coaches,” says Ritchie Co. Schools superintendent, Jim Brown. “I think I share the same sentiment that we are all disappointed that we didn’t get to play in that last final game in the championship game. But I think everyone involved understood that it was week to week and we were all playing against, in a way, in an opponent that we can’t see and that’s the coronavirus.”

Superintendent Brown says that the district will continue to implement the same COVID-19 protocol that they have been using for both winter and spring sports.

