Advertisement

St. Marys High School football players discuss state title

By Laura Bowen
Published: Nov. 29, 2020 at 10:09 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. MARYS, W.Va. (WTAP) - On Saturday night, Saint Marys’ football team was declared the default winner of the state championships.

The blue devils had just won the semi-finals against Pendleton County that day.

The reasoning behind the decision was that their would-be-opponent, Ritchie County, was in the Covid red zone on the West Virginia State Education Map.

Despite what looked like a sudden decision to the rest of the world, football player Brennan Boron said the team knew they had to play the semi-finals like it was their last.

“We knew it could have been the championship game. We knew it could have been our last one. Win or lose, it could’ve been our last one so we thought of all the things we did to get there and everyone’s emotions were very intense - more than normal,” he said.

Ben Long, another Saint Marys football player, gave a shout out to the community as well.

“Especially during this Covid time, we really needed the community to be safe and healthy, which...they deserve a lot of credit for that, because it helped us keep playing. If it weren’t for the community staying safe, well we wouldn’t be state champions right now,” he said.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burned house in Marietta
UPDATE: No one injured in Marietta structure fire
Coronavirus in West Virginia
Wood County man among latest COVID-19 deaths
St. Marys wins semifinal game, and State Championship by default
Robert Ransom
UPDATE: Man arrested in standoff being held without bond
Small Business Saturday was a success for Gift Gallery of Vienna.
Community support gives a local business owner hope during the pandemic

Latest News

Shop With a Cop is a surprising success this year.
Shop with a Cop initiative thrives despite pandemic
The couple hopes to give ham dinners to families that don't have the resources to do it...
Thanksgiving meal initiative grows beyond expectations
The latest data from the Ohio Dept. of Health shows the case count now stands at 414,432 with...
Ohio reports just over 7,700 new COVID-19 cases
Burned house in Marietta
UPDATE: No one injured in Marietta structure fire