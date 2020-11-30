St. Marys High School football players discuss state title

ST. MARYS, W.Va. (WTAP) - On Saturday night, Saint Marys’ football team was declared the default winner of the state championships.

The blue devils had just won the semi-finals against Pendleton County that day.

The reasoning behind the decision was that their would-be-opponent, Ritchie County, was in the Covid red zone on the West Virginia State Education Map.

Despite what looked like a sudden decision to the rest of the world, football player Brennan Boron said the team knew they had to play the semi-finals like it was their last.

“We knew it could have been the championship game. We knew it could have been our last one. Win or lose, it could’ve been our last one so we thought of all the things we did to get there and everyone’s emotions were very intense - more than normal,” he said.

Ben Long, another Saint Marys football player, gave a shout out to the community as well.

“Especially during this Covid time, we really needed the community to be safe and healthy, which...they deserve a lot of credit for that, because it helped us keep playing. If it weren’t for the community staying safe, well we wouldn’t be state champions right now,” he said.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.