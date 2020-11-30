Shop with a Cop initiative thrives despite pandemic

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Fraternal Order of Police Blennerhassett Lodge 79 has been putting this initiative together for at least a decade.

The lodge’s president Beniah Depue said that, thanks to community donations, the lodge has raised more money than last year for Shop With a Cop, even with the pandemic.

Although the typical end result of Shop With a Cop is taking kids to the mall to buy their presents, Covid will change that.

Depue said presents will be bagged and labeled beforehand, among other precautions such as limiting the number of people at a time who will be allowed in the pick-up building.

However, one thing is still the same. It’s all about the kids.

Depue said, “Especially in a year, you know, when everyone’s stuck indoors. The coronavirus has kind of separated everybody. We can take this opportunity to make Christmas especially a little bit better for the kids.”

Depue said that there is currently adequate funding, however extra donation could expand the program’s reach.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.