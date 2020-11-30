Small businesses providing more in-depth online shopping experience

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - With today being Cyber Monday, many shoppers will be looking to get their holiday shopping done from the comfort of their home.

Many businesses have already begun to pivot to providing a shopping experience online at the start of the pandemic, giving those in their community a chance to get what they want without the risk of exposure to coronavirus.

It’s a part of each of these businesses standard for providing top service.

“Service has always been what seperates the good from the bad,” says Baker & Baker owner, Larry Hall. “And we try like heck every day to provide the excellent service; superior service.”

And a way for them to innovate for the future of their small shop.

“This change has forced us to adapt and be a little more visible online, so that people don’t forget we’re here,” says Teri Ann’s owner, Teri Ann Pfeffer.

Marietta Main Street has a list of businesses that you can look to do your online shopping with by clicking on this link. Stores such as Teri Ann’s provides an online blog for fashion advice and upcoming deals.

Baker & Baker provides services from their website and texting to their landline: (740) 373-7777.

