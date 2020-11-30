Thanksgiving meal initiative grows beyond expectations

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - What started out as a small effort to give out Thanksgiving meals to people lacking resources turned into something much bigger than planned.

The Bouchards were less than a month new to West Virginia when they set the goal to help three or four families.

Help entailed, either simply buying food or cooking an entire meal, depending on the request.

After the news aired, three or four families turned into 29.

People contacted the couple not only nominating other families but offering their own services.

Shane Bouchard said the list grew and grew. In fact, the couple developed a routine around it.

They woke up every morning and checked messages.

“We would gather their address and their information and from then on, we would - at night, when we got out of work, we would deliver the few that we had promised the day before, and then we would head to our local store and we would buy three or more turkeys every day,” Shane said, adding that, every time they thought they had enough turkeys to cover the list, more people reached out.

The couple said the night before Thanksgiving consisted of turkeys popping in an out of the oven.

The Bouchards were visibly moved by the exchanges with the families they delivered to.

“We met one woman, of course no names involved, who hadn’t had a Thanksgiving in years. She was handicapped and she couldn’t stand on her feet for a long period of time and we went over to deliver to her and, Covid or no Covid, she reached out to us and gave us hugs before we left and what was just a ‘hello we’re here to deliver the food’ turned out to be everybody with eyes full of water by the time we walked out,” Shane said.

One person even gave the family a wreath, insisting that they take it.

It now sits on the side of their house.

The overwhelming response the Bouchards got with their Thanksgiving initiative has them aiming higher for Christmas.

“We were able to do 29 families for this. We really want to see if we can hit 500. That’s our goal for the holidays and that would consist of ham dinners and also we want to take a certain amount of people - the parents - and be able to take them out shopping, you know, so they can buy gifts for their children for the holidays so they have, even if it’s just a few gifts to open,” Shane said.

18 to 24 people have already reached out to help them with Christmas.

