28th COVID-19 death in Washington County death among 119 statewide

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTAP) - Ohio health officials reported 119 COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday afternoon, including the 28th in Washington County.

No other details about the death in Washington County were immediately available, but the deaths of 18 men and 10 women in the county have been linked to the virus, according to the state Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard. Among the female victims, seven have been in their 80s, with three others in their 40s, 60s or 70s. Among the male victims, nine have been in their 70s, four in their 60s, three in their 80s and two others in their 40s and 50s.

As of 2 p.m. Tuesday, the state Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard showed 6,548 deaths, 430,093 cases, 27,449 hospitalizations, 4,729 admissions to intensive care and 280,716 presumed recoveries. The dashboard also showed 5,226 people hospitalized in the state, including 1,233 of whom were being treated in intensive-care units.

The daily total and three-week averages for cases, deaths, hospitalizations and ICU admissions are as follows: cases, 9.030, 8,029; deaths, 119, 48; hospitalizations, 585, 305; and ICU admissions, 47, 31.

Following is a breakdown of statistics from counties in southeastern Ohio provided by the state’s COVID-19 dashboard and the alert level for each county:

- Washington County (Level 2, orange): 1,496 cases, 89 hospitalizations, 28 deaths, 714 presumed recoveries

- Athens County (Level 3, red): 2,129 cases, 89 hospitalizations, four deaths, 1,639 presumed recoveries

- Gallia County (Level 2, orange): 880 cases, 65 hospitalizations, 15 deaths, 473 presumed recoveries

- Meigs County (Level 3, red): 464 cases, 31 hospitalizations, 12 deaths, 278 presumed recoveries

- Monroe County (Level 2, orange): 390 cases, 42 hospitalizations, 22 deaths, 228 presumed recoveries

- Morgan County (Level 2, orange): 319 cases, 19 hospitalizations, five deaths, 161 presumed recoveries

- Noble County (Level 2, orange: 671 cases, 51 hospitalizations, 25 deaths, 440 presumed recoveries

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.