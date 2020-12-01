Advertisement

A.P. Top 25 men’s college basketball poll- Nov. 30

Gonzaga remains #1′ WVU improves to 11th
(WKYT)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 10:05 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
{AP) -

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 30, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking

Record Pts Pvs

1. Gonzaga (57) 2-0 1,569 1

2. Baylor (6) 2-0 1,513 2

3. Iowa 2-0 1,410 5

4. Wisconsin 2-0 1,287 7

5. Illinois 3-0 1,281 8

6. Duke 1-0 1,185 9

7. Kansas 1-1 1,169 6

8. Michigan St. 2-0 1,028 13

9. Creighton 1-0 981 11

10. Houston 3-0 949 17

11. West Virginia 3-0 943 15

12. Villanova 2-1 939 3

13. Tennessee 0-0 878 12

14. North Carolina 1-0 591 16

15. Virginia 1-1 581 4

16. Virginia Tech 3-0 570 -

17. Texas 2-0 478 19

17. Texas Tech 2-1 478 14

19. Richmond 2-0 382 -

20. Kentucky 1-1 363 10

21. Oregon 0-0 338 20

22. Florida St. 0-0 304 21

23. Ohio St. 2-0 282 23

24. Rutgers 3-0 252 24

25. Arizona St 2-1 233 18

Others receiving votes: Michigan 90, San Diego St. 86, Saint Louis 69, Louisville 55, Alabama 52, Florida 45, Indiana 38, UCLA 14, Maryland 9, Providence 7, Stanford 7, UConn 6, Clemson 4, LSU 3, Arkansas 2, Loyola of Chicago 1, TCU 1, Colorado 1, BYU 1.

