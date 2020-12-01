COVID-19 deaths in Wood, Ritchie counties among record 23 in West Virginia

UPDATE: 12/1/20 12 P.M.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported 23 COVID-19 deaths - a single-day record - on Tuesday, with two of those deaths coming in Wood and Ritchie counties, which have now recorded 18 and four deaths, respectively.

In addition to the 81-year-old Wood County man and a 92-year-old Ritchie County woman, the DHHR reported the deaths of three Harrison County residents, a 55-year-old woman, a 77-year-old man and a 91-year-old man; three Mineral County residents, a 74-year-old man, a 77-year-old man and an 83-year-old woman; two Berkeley County residents, a 68-year-old man and a 79-year-old woman; two Lincoln County residents, a 73-year-old man and a 76-year-old woman; two Mercer County residents, a 59-year-old woman and a 69-year-old man; a 60-year-old Boone County man; a 65-year-old Cabell County man; a 72-year-old Fayette County man; an 80-year-old Hancock County woman; an 82-year-old Kanawha County woman; a 99-year-old Marshall County man; a 90-year-old Pocahontas County woman; an 88-year-old Raleigh County man; and a 66-year-old Wyoming County woman.

“As we solemnly observe the passing of more state residents and extend our sincere sympathies to their loved ones, now, more than ever, we must not relax on our preventive measures,” DHHR Secretary Bill J. Crouch said. “These actions help ensure the health and safety of our fellow West Virginians.”

Meanwhile, as of 10 a.m. Tuesday, the DHHR reported 1,141,770 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 48,818 total cases, 976 new cases and 758 deaths.

In Wood County, the DHHR showed 2,639 total cases and 995 active cases on Tuesday. The county remained orange on the state’s daily alert map with a positivity rate of 7.46 and an infection rate of 71.16 per 100,000 residents.

Kanawha County continued to lead the state in deaths with 148. Other counties that have recorded double-digit deaths include: Cabell, 59, Logan, 51, Mercer, 39; Fayette, 35; Putnam, 32, Jackson, 27; Marshall, 25; Berkeley, 24; Harrison, 24; Mineral, 19; Wood, 18; Ohio, 17; Raleigh, 17; Jefferson, 16; Mingo, 15; Wayne, 15; Boone, 14; Wetzel, 12; Brooke, 11; Monroe, 10; and Summers, 10.

The DHHR also reported 16,921 active cases across the state with Berkeley County taking over the lead in active cases from Kanawha County with 1,371. Others counties with at least 250 active cases include Kanawha, 1,353; Cabell, 1059; Wood, 995; Putnam, 972; Monongalia, 929; Mineral, 890; Harrison, 730; Jefferson, 670; Ohio, 605; Marshall, 546; Mercer, 538; McDowell, 498; Marion, 440; Raleigh, 376; Wyoming 311; Greenbrier, 309; Mingo, 291; Wayne 267; and Hancock, 262.

The statewide cumulative percentage of positive tests was 3.67 percent and the daily percentage was 6.07.

Following are DHHR statistics and daily alert levels for four other Mid-Ohio Valley counties.

- Jackson (yellow - 3.61 percent positivity; 22.50 infection rate): 706 cases - 81 active, 27 deaths

- Pleasants (yellow - 3.52 percent positivity; 36.38 infection rate): 101 cases – 41 active, four deaths

- Ritchie (orange- 7.40 percent positivity; 59.06 infection rate): 182 cases - 71 active, four deaths

- Wirt (red - 11.71 percent positivity; 57.67 infection rate): 117 cases - 41 active, one death

The alert levels are based on the following data collected and published daily on the DHHR’s COVID-19 website: (colors are assigned based on the lower of a county’s two ratings) green, three or fewer cases per 100,000 population or less than 3 percent positivity rate; yellow, 3.1 to 9.9 cases per 100,000 population or 3 percent to 4 percent positivity rate; gold, 10 to 14.9 cases per 100,000 population or 4 percent to 5 percent positivity rate; orange, 15 to 24.9 cases per 100,000 population or 5 percent to 8 percent positivity rate; and red, 25 or more cases per 100,000 population or higher than 8 percent positivity rate.

The Department of Health and Human Resources provided this breakdown of cases, showing case confirmed by lab test over probable case:

Barbour (441), Berkeley (3,374), Boone (663), Braxton (119), Brooke (682), Cabell (2,956), Calhoun (81), Clay (120), Doddridge (125), Fayette (1,177), Gilmer (209), Grant (405), Greenbrier (534), Hampshire (353), Hancock (753), Hardy (295), Harrison (1,463), Jackson (706), Jefferson (1,413), Kanawha (5,785), Lewis (242), Lincoln (433), Logan (1,069), Marion (927), Marshall (1,276), Mason (513), McDowell (629), Mercer (1,374), Mineral (1,356), Mingo (990), Monongalia (3,373), Monroe (379), Morgan (297), Nicholas (371), Ohio (1,613), Pendleton (109), Pleasants (101), Pocahontas (215), Preston (664), Putnam (2,009), Raleigh (1,644), Randolph (718), Ritchie (182), Roane (188), Summers (2748), Taylor (360), Tucker (141), Tyler (141), Upshur (523), Wayne (1,052), Webster (69), Wetzel (415), Wirt (117), Wood (2,639), Wyoming (756).

