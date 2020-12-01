Advertisement

Culver earns Big 12 honors

WVU forward Derek Culver is named Big 12 Conference basketball player of the week
SIOUX FALLS, SD - NOVEMBER 26: (Photo by Richard Carlson/Inertia)
SIOUX FALLS, SD - NOVEMBER 26: (Photo by Richard Carlson/Inertia)(Richard Carlson/Inertia | Richard Carlson/Inertia)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 10:15 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia University forward Derek Culver has earned the Big 12 Conference Player of the Week honors for the first time in his career.

The junior lead the 11th ranked Mountaineers to 3 wins in last week’s season opening Bad Bow Mowers Crossover Classic in South Dakota

Culver was named MVP of the tourney after leading West Virginia to a 3-0 start. He collected a double-double with 23 points and 15 rebounds against VCU and scored 15 points in the championship win over Western Kentucky. The junior forward registered 14 rebounds and four blocked shots against South Dakota State.

Culver averaged 15 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks for the week while shooting 52.9 percent from the field and 75.0 percent from the free throw line.

